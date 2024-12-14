PM Modi launches 167 projects worth Rs 5,500 crore in Prayagraj ahead of Mahakumbh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 167 development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore in Prayagraj ahead of the 2025 Mahakumbh. During the event, he also launched a multilingual AI chatbot, ‘Kumbh Sah’AI’yak’. Modi emphasized that the Mahakumbh would elevate India’s cultural and spiritual identity, describing it as a “Maha Yagya” of unity. He highlighted Prayagraj’s significance, calling it a sacred confluence of rivers and an essential site in India’s spiritual tradition. The PM also explained the importance of the Kumbh in fostering unity among people, transcending caste and sect differences, and connecting millions in one shared purpose.

The Prime Minister spoke about the historical and cultural significance of Prayagraj, recalling its representation in the Vedas and Puranas. He mentioned how Mahakumbh symbolizes the unity of faith, devotion, and culture, attracting millions of devotees who gather for a holy dip in the Sangam. Modi also reflected on the past neglect of Kumbh by previous governments, stressing that the current government is dedicated to enhancing facilities for pilgrims. He commended the joint efforts of the central and state governments in ensuring smooth preparations and improving connectivity to Prayagraj.

Focusing on the economic impact, Modi pointed out that the Mahakumbh will generate numerous job opportunities in Prayagraj, benefiting locals, including boatmen, shopkeepers, and workers involved in the rituals. He also discussed the use of AI technology for the first time at the Kumbh and suggested initiatives like a photography competition to engage youth. The PM concluded by expressing his belief that the Mahakumbh would contribute to India’s progress and spiritual energy, helping unite the nation in its journey toward development.