Powerful earthquake hits Chile

Santiago: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Maule, Chile. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (ESMC), the earthquake was at a depth of 100km.

Residents in Chile’s capital city Santiago reported feeling the tremors. No damage or injuries were reported.

Chile is renowned as one of the most earthquake-prone countries globally. Chile is situated on the Pacific Ocean’s ‘Ring of Fire.’ This seismically turbulent region is infamous for its frequent volcanic eruptions and earthquakes, making it one of the most active seismic zones on Earth. Chile’s location along this volatile boundary subjects it to the relentless movements of tectonic plates, leading to frequent and sometimes devastating seismic activity.