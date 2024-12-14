Samsung unveils extended reality headset: Details

Mumbai: Samsung unveiled its first extended reality (XR) headset. The device is named Project Moohan. Samsung’s Moohan XR headset will offer support for Google’s Gemini AI assistant and will arrive with apps that are optimised to run on a large, virtual display. It will launch next year.

The new headset, which is dubbed Moohan (or infinity in Korean) runs on Android XR, which is Google’s new platform that is designed with support for features that rely on AR, virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI). Google says that it will be the first device to arrive with Android XR next year.

The Moohan XR headset will sport state-of-the-art displays and will offer passthrough capabilities, as well as support for multi-modal input. Its closest rival, the Apple Vision Pro, is equipped with Micro?OLED displays with a per-eye resolution of 3,660 × 3,200 pixels.

The device will have the ability to use Circle to Search with gestures, viewing videos and photos on a virtual display using Google TV and Google Photos, or browsing the web using Google Chrome. It will also support features like live translation of text seen in the wearer’s point of view, or the ability to see immersive views of various locations using Google Maps.