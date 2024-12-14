Vastu tips to improve your relationship and married life

Vastu Shastra is an ancient Indian science of architecture and spatial arrangement. It offers insightful guidelines to foster positive energies in your home. Here are five Vastu tips to enhance your love and married life.

In Vastu Shastra, directions hold significant importance. Conducting activities in the appropriate direction is believed to increase the likelihood of success.

Married couple’s room should not be in this direction

According to Vastu principles, it is advised that the room allocated for a newly married couple should avoid orientations towards the north, south, northeast, and southeast directions. These orientations are believed to potentially lead to conflicts and disputes in marital life, even over trivial matters. Therefore, it is recommended to choose a room direction other than these specified ones to promote harmony and peace in the marital relationship.

Married couple’s room direction should be

According to Vastu Shastra, the bedroom of a newlywed couple should be situated in the northwest direction. This orientation is believed to enhance romance in married life and helps in resolving various life challenges through collaborative efforts with one’s partner.

Enhance the romance with colours:

Colours have a significant impact on our emotions and feelings. To enhance love and intimacy in your relationship, use soothing and romantic colours in your bedroom. Shades of pink, red, and purple are considered ideal for evoking love and passion. Soft pastels can also create a tranquil and serene environment, promoting peace and harmony between partners.

Decorative elements and symbols:

Incorporating certain decorative elements and symbols can amplify positive energy and love in your relationship. Place a pair of lovebirds or a pair of mandarin ducks in the southwest corner of your bedroom to symbolize love and togetherness. Additionally, display beautiful and harmonious artworks, such as paintings of blooming flowers or serene landscapes, to create a positive ambience.

Declutter and organise:

Clutter can disrupt the flow of positive energy and create unnecessary stress and tension. Ensure that your bedroom and home are clean, organized, and free from clutter. Avoid keeping electronic gadgets, like TVs and computers, in the bedroom as they can interfere with the peaceful atmosphere. A tidy and serene environment fosters a calm mind, which is essential for a healthy relationship.