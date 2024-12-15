Delhi Chalo: Punjab Police, Centre urge farmer leader Dallewal to end hunger strike

Punjab’s police chief Gaurav Yadav and Union Home Ministry official Mayank Mishra met farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal at the Khanauri border on Sunday to check on his health and discuss his ongoing indefinite fast. The meeting followed a Supreme Court directive urging authorities to provide medical assistance and persuade protesting farmers to resolve issues through dialogue. Mishra clarified that he did not offer any proposals during the meeting, stating his role was to hear Dallewal’s demands, which include a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Dallewal, a 70-year-old cancer patient, has been on a hunger strike to press for farmers’ demands. The Punjab police chief praised Dallewal’s peaceful leadership and assured that the state government supports the farmers’ concerns. He conveyed a message from the Punjab Chief Minister, emphasizing the need for dialogue to resolve the issue. Authorities are closely monitoring Dallewal’s health, with a well-equipped ambulance on standby to ensure immediate medical care if needed.

The protests, organized by Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, began in February after security forces halted their march to Delhi. Farmers are pressing for various demands, including the MSP guarantee. Recent attempts to resume the march were blocked by security forces, intensifying the standoff. Officials continue discussions with the farmers, expressing hope for a positive resolution through ongoing dialogue.