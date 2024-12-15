Famous Shiva temples in Jammu and Kashmir to visit

Amarnath temple:

Nestled in the Himalayas at an altitude of 3,888 meters, the Amarnath Temple is one of the most revered pilgrimage sites for Shiva devotees. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the temple houses an ice lingam, which is formed naturally every year during the summer months. The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath Cave, known as the Amarnath Yatra, attracts thousands of devotees who trek through challenging terrain to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Shankaracharya temple, Srinagar:

Perched atop a hill overlooking the scenic Dal Lake in Srinagar, the Shankaracharya Temple is an ancient shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva. Believed to have been built in the 6th century by Adi Shankaracharya, the temple offers panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and the city below.

Ranbireshwar temple, Jammu:

Located in the heart of Jammu city, the Ranbireshwar Temple is one of the oldest and largest Shiva temples in the region. Built in the 19th century by Maharaja Ranbir Singh, the temple is renowned for its 7 feet-high shiva linga which is made entirely of crystal stones.

Peer Kho Cave temple:

Situated amidst lush green surroundings on the banks of the Tawi River in Jammu, the Peer Kho Cave Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Believed to have been frequented by sages and saints in ancient times, the temple is nestled inside a natural cave and exudes a serene ambience.

Shiv Khori temple:

Shiv Khori Temple, located in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, is a renowned pilgrimage site dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple is situated inside a cave, which is adorned with naturally formed stalagmites resembling Shiva Lingam.