IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain for Kerala; Yellow Alert Issued in Multiple Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall across Kerala for the next five days, issuing yellow alerts for several districts. On December 18, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram are under a yellow alert, while Malappuram and Kozhikode will have similar warnings on December 19. The forecast indicates isolated heavy rainfall, defined as between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours. This weather pattern is influenced by a weakening depression over the Arabian Sea, while a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal is expected to develop into a depression. Although rainfall intensity may decrease over the next three days, occasional showers are likely, and daytime temperatures could rise slightly.

Fishing restrictions have not been imposed for the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts. However, the IMD warned of strong winds and rough weather in the southeastern Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea. Wind speeds in these regions could range between 35 to 45 kilometers per hour, with gusts reaching up to 55 kilometers per hour. Fishermen are advised to remain cautious while venturing into these waters due to potential adverse conditions.

Similar weather conditions are expected along the southern Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, and the nearby Kanyakumari region. Winds in these areas may blow at speeds of 35 to 45 kilometers per hour, occasionally reaching 55 kilometers per hour. Despite the heavy rainfall forecast, the overall weather conditions are expected to gradually improve in Kerala after the next few days.