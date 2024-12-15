Morning yoga asanas to stay warm and fit during winters

Yoga can not only boost your flexibility and mobility during the morning but also help prevent winter blues. Practicing these yoga asanas will help you to remain fit durning winter season.

Sun Salutations: Surya Namaskar

It is a flow of 12 poses that is done in a sequence. Stand at the front of your mat with your feet hip-width apart. Inhale and raise your arms overhead, then exhale and fold forward from your hips, with your hands touching the ground. Inhale and look up, then exhale and step back into a plank position. Lower down into Chaturanga Dandasana (low plank) or go straight to the ground. Inhale and lift chest into Cobra pose, then exhale and push back into downward facing dog. From there, step or jump forward between your hands, inhale and look up, then exhale and fold forward again. Inhale and come all the way up with your arms overhead, then exhale and bring your hands back to your sides. Repeat for 5-10 rounds.

Warrior Poses (Virabhadrasana):

Stand at the front of your mat, and place your feet wide enough apart to allow your hips to sit over your heels. Extend your left leg backwards, turning it out 45 degrees. Bend your right knee to a 90-degree angle, ensuring your knee is above your ankle. Extend your arms outward to the sides, parallel to the ground. Remain here for a few breaths and then switch to the other side.

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana):

Lie on your back, bend your knees, and place your feet hip-width apart. Take in a breath and lift your hips from the ground. The soles of your feet and palms of your hands will be grounded while lifting your hips off the ground. Interlace your fingers underneath your body, and push your arms into the ground to lift your chest towards your chin. Hold for a few breaths and then slowly come down.

Also Read: Maha Kumbh 2025: Know budget-friendly places to stay

Tree Pose (Vrikshasana):

To do a tree pose, stand on one leg, placing the foot firmly into the ground. Bring the other sole of your foot to rest against either the inside of your calf or thigh. Do not place it against your knee. Bring your hands together at your heart centre and find a focal point to help you balance. Hold for a few breaths before switching sides.

Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana):

Cat-Cow is a soothing but powerful warm-up for opening the spine, improving the range of motion in the torso and neck, and stimulating digestive functions, which are often an issue during cold weather months. To perform a cat-cow pose, come onto your hands and knees with your wrists directly under your shoulders and your knees directly under your hips. Inhale and arch your back, lifting your tailbone and chin towards the ceiling (cow pose). Exhale and round your spine, tucking your chin towards your chest (cat pose). Repeat for a few rounds, coordinating the movements with your breath.

Reclining Twist (Supta Matsyendrasana):

Reclining twist is a relaxing and rejuvenating pose that helps improve flexibility of the spine and hips, and also helps to untighten the lower back, which tends to tense up during colder weather. Lie on your back, with arms outstretched to the sides of your body. Bend your right knee, bringing it over your body, so the right leg is resting beside your left leg, crossing the right hip over the left hip, while both shoulders are anchored on the mat. Tilt your head so that it looks over your right shoulder. Stay a few breaths before shifting sides.