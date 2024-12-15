Mumbai: Google has released its ‘Year in Search’ list. The report revealed the most Googled travel destinations by Indians in 2024.

Here Are the 10 Most-Searched Travel Destinations By Indians In 2024:

1. Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan bagged the top spot on the list.

2. Bali

Also known as the “Island of the Gods,” Bali secured the second spot on this prestigious list.

3. Manali

Manali earned the third spot on Google’s most-searched travel destinations. Its picturesque beauty and snow-laden landscapes drew Indians to Himachal Pradesh’s paradise. From rafting in the Beas River to trekking in Solang Valley or enjoying a steaming cup of chai at Old Manali cafes, Manali attracted everyone – from backpackers to families.

4. Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan in Central Asia turned out to be a surprising entry this year.

5. Jaipur

The Pink City or Jaipur earned the fifth spot on the list. This city features stunning attractions like the City Palace, Amer Fort, and Hawa Mahal.

6. Georgia

This picture-perfect country – at the crossroads of Europe and Asia – captivated Indians with its postcard-worthy landscapes and warm hospitality.

7. Malaysia

From Kuala Lumpur’s iconic Twin Towers to Langkawi’s pristine beaches, Malaysia secured the seventh position.

8. Ayodhya

Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh claimed the eighth spot on Google’s list. The city became a spiritual hub following the opening of the Ram Mandir.

9. Kashmir

Many Indians opted to explore their very own Switzerland – Kashmir, which secured the ninth spot. Gulmarg’s snow-covered landscapes, the serenity of Dal Lake, and Pahalgam’s vibrant charm made Kashmir a year-round favourite for travellers.

10. South Goa

South Goa rounded off the list in the tenth spot. It’s white-sand beaches and lush greenery required no visas or formalities.