Omar Abdullah Backs EVMs, Lauds Central Vista Despite Political Tensions

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah rejected the Congress party’s recent objections to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) on Sunday, criticizing their inconsistency in questioning EVM reliability only when election results are unfavorable. Speaking to a news agency, Abdullah noted that parties should remain consistent in their stance on EVMs. He highlighted that the Congress celebrated victories in parliamentary elections using the same machines but blamed EVMs after defeats in the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls. He emphasized that his party, the National Conference (NC), accepted both wins and losses without questioning the machines’ credibility.

Abdullah defended EVMs as reliable and consistent, sharing his own experiences of electoral defeat without attributing it to the voting process. He remarked that voter decisions can change, and it’s important to respect outcomes regardless of the result. His comments underscored growing tensions between the NC and Congress, who were allies in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. In those elections, the NC secured 42 seats, while Congress won only six out of 90 seats.

Additionally, Abdullah praised the Central Vista project in Delhi, expressing support for the construction of a new Parliament building despite the controversy surrounding it. He called it a necessary and beneficial development, stating that the old Parliament building had outlived its utility. While distancing himself from the BJP, he insisted that his opinions were based on what he believed was right, not on political alignment.