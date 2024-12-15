Results of UAE Lottery announced, know who won Dh100 million

Dubai: Winners of The UAE Lottery were announced after the first draw. The UAE Lottery is the only licensed lottery in the country. It is operated by The Game LLC and regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA). The UAE Lottery was launched on November 27.

Over 29,000 people won prizes in the first UAE Lottery draw. There were no winners for the first prize of Dh100 million and the second prize of Dh1 million. 4 people won the Dh100,000 prize by matching more than 5 of the numbers and 211 people won the Dh1,000. A total of 28,858 people won the fifth prize of Dh100.

The winning numbers in the Days Set are: 26, 19, 9, 11, 18 and 17. The winning number in the Months Set is 7.As for the guaranteed Dh100,000 Lucky Chance wins, the IDs that have made it are as under:

Also Read: Know how to activate your inactive bank account

CP 6638485, CQ 6766870, DU 9775445, DJ 8619319, DC 7978145, CO 6505342 and CS 6983220

The UAE Lottery is open to those aged above 18, the draw features a Lucky Day Grand Prize of Dh100,000,000, seven Lucky Chance IDs guaranteed to win Dh100,000 each, and an option to buy scratch cards for a chance to win up to Dh50,000, Dh100,000, Dh300,000, and Dh1,000,000.

Participants are required to select seven numbers from two separate sections:

Days Set: Six numbers from 1 to 31 which represent lucky days.

Months Set: One number from 1 and 12 which represents the lucky month.

Each Lucky Day ticket bought not only enters the person into the draw for the Grand Prize but also gives him or her a chance to win in the Lucky Chance draws. The next draw will take place on December 28.