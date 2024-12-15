Uno Minda launches India’s first GPT-based Android music system

Mumbai: Uno Minda has launched India’s first-ever GPT-powered Android music system for cars at Rs 49,999. The Uno Minda WTUNES-464DN-GPT Android Music System is compatible with most car models and comes with a one-year warranty. It is available at all online and offline stores.

The device named WTUNES-464DN-GPT Android Music System comes with built-in voice command capabilities for effortless hands-free operation. It is equipped with a powerful octa-core processor and an advanced QLED display with a crisp 2000 x 1200p resolution. The system features a responsive capacitive touch interface.t gets robust 208W (4x52W) output and cutting-edge Digital Signal Processing (DSP) for remarkable audio clarity and depth. The Wtunes-464DN-GPT effortlessly integrates with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, providing seamless wired and wireless connectivity.

The WTUNES-464DN-GPT Android Music System supports a variety of apps for navigation, like Google Maps, as well as entertainment platforms. The music system also includes an inbuilt 360° camera controller for improved safety, high-definition audio with a robust 208W output, and advanced digital signal processing (DSP). It offers a dynamic equaliser for personalised audio settings and split-screen functionality for multitasking. The package comes with a microphone, screws, a 4G antenna, and wiring with a SIM card slot.