Civil Police Officer Commits Suicide in Malappuram, Blames Senior Cops in Note

Vineeth, a Civil Police Officer at the Areekode Armed Police Camp in Malappuram, tragically took his own life by shooting himself. His suicide note, which has surfaced, alleges harassment by senior officers, naming two colleagues and a senior officer who, he claims, betrayed him. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation.

MLA T. Siddique has accused senior officers of subjecting Vineeth to severe mental harassment, particularly after he failed a refresher course. Siddique criticized the Home Department for neglecting the welfare of police personnel, stating that Vineeth was denied leave to care for his pregnant wife. He further revealed that Vineeth had sent messages to his family about the harassment. Siddique has called for a judicial inquiry into the incident and announced that Congress workers would protest at the Malappuram SOG camp.