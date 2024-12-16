Coal production in India hits record high in November

New Delhi: The coal production in India reached 90.62 million tonnes (MT) in November this year. This is a growth of 7.20 per cent compared to 84.52 MT in the same month last year. Coal production from captive and other entities rose to 17.13 MT in November 2024. It is a surge of 37.69 per cent from 12.44 MT in November 2023.

The union government has set a coal production target of 1,193.39 MT for the financial year 2025-26, marking a 10.5 per cent increase from the FY 25 target of 1,080 MT. However, for the current fiscal (2024-25), coal production in India has been set at 1,080 MT.

India’s coal imports saw a rise of 4.2 per cent during the April-October period of the current financial year, reaching 162.45 MT compared to 155.87 MT in the same period last year. However, imports in October showed a decline of 14.4 per cent, dropping to 21.84 MT from 25.54 MT in October of the previous fiscal year.

Non-coking coal imports stood at 13.49 MT, down from 18.82 MT in October 2023. Meanwhile, coking coal imports increased slightly, reaching 4.45 MT compared to 4.31 MT in the same month last year. In comparison, September saw non-coking coal imports at 13.24 MT, while coking coal stood at 3.39 MT.