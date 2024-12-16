PM Modi Chairs Chief Secretaries’ Meet, Highlights P2G2 for Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the fourth National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi, underscoring the importance of collaboration among states to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047. Highlighting the principle of Pro-People Good Governance (P2G2), he emphasized the need for cooperative efforts as Team India. Modi praised the growth of startups in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and urged states to foster innovation by providing support systems, simplifying business processes, and promoting governance reforms to boost public participation in government initiatives.

Sustainability and environmental management were key themes of Modi’s address. He highlighted the Gobardhan program, which turns waste into wealth, as a model for building a circular economy. He also called for greater efforts in recycling electronic waste, noting the rise in digital waste due to technological advances. By transforming e-waste into resources, India can reduce imports and achieve environmental goals. Modi linked public health to national development, identifying obesity as a challenge and promoting the Fit India Movement. He reiterated the goal of a TB-free India by 2025, emphasizing the critical role of ASHA and Anganwadi workers in achieving this milestone.

The Prime Minister also touched on preserving cultural heritage and enhancing infrastructure. He encouraged the digitization of ancient manuscripts and the integration of environmental and disaster indicators into the PM Gati Shakti infrastructure plan. Modi highlighted the importance of human resource development in transforming cities into economic hubs and paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s legacy. Concluding his address, he called for collective citizen participation, drawing inspiration from the freedom movement to unite all Indians in building a developed nation by 2047.