Porsche recalls 176 units of this model in India: Details

Mumbai: The German carmaker Porsche India has issued a voluntary recall of the Taycan in the country. Over 176 units of the electric sedan have been recalled. These vehicle was recalled due to a defect in the battery module or in the supplier of the battery cell.

The models manufactured between 21 October, 2019 and 4 March, 2024 are said to be affected by the issue. Reports suggest that these models could possess a defective battery module supplier system, which could lead to a short circuit within the battery module and could also cause the vehicle to catch fire post thermal throttling.

The comapny has not released any official statement about the same as yet. As per reports, the brand will rectify this issue as soon as possible with no cost charged to the customers. Owners of the respective models are advised to contact the nearest Porsche-authorised dealership to get more information.

Meanwhile, the Porsche Taycan EV has been launched in India at the starting price of Rs 1.89 cr, while the top model goes up to Rs 2.53 cr (all ex-showroom). It has been offered in 2 variants, which can be purchased via authorised dealerships across the country.