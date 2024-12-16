Steelbird introduces latest range of vintage helmets in India: Price, Details

Mumbai: Leading helmets brand in the country, Steelbrird has launched the latest range of vintage-inspired models. The latest offerings have been named SBH-54, SBH-55, and SBH-56m. These helmets are offered under a competitive price bracket between Rs 959 to Rs 1199.

The newly released helmets have been offered in three variants – small visor, long visor, or without a visor. Interested customers can purchase the latest offering either from authorised retailers across the country or online via Steelbird’s official website.

‘India witnesses 53 road accidents and 19 fatalities every hour, with 45% of these involving two-wheelers. It is imperative for riders to prioritize safety without compromising style. With the launch of our SBH Vintage series, we aim to provide helmets that not only meet global safety standards but also appeal to riders seeking a distinctive and comfortable design,’ said Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director of Steelbird Helmets.

These helmets have been creating using durable thermoplastic shell. The SBH Vintage series offers superior impact resistance while maintaining a lightweight structure. The comapny has used High-density EPS (Expanded Polystyrene). The latest series also features a polycarbonate (PC) anti-scratch coated visor.

These helmets have a unique leather strap at the back. It has a quick-release micro-metric buckle, making it effortless for riders to secure and remove the helmet.