Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity indices closed lower on Monday. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled at 81,748.57, down 384.55 points or 0.47 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 ended 100.05 points or 0.40 per cent lower at 24,668.25.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,357 against 1,748 stocks that declined, and 112 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,217. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 309, and those that hit a 52-week low was 19. A total of 477 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 235 in the lower circuit.

Also Read: WPI inflation in India drops to 3-month low in November

Monday ended broadly in favour of the bears as 36 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended lower. Top gainers were Dr Reddy’s Labs, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, and Power Grid. Top losers were Titan, TCS, Hindalco, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra and BPCL. Meanwhile, ITC was the only Nifty50 constituent stock that ended on a flat note on Monday.

The Nifty Midcap100 ending higher by 0.77 per cent. This was followed by the Nifty Smallcap100 index, which ended higher by 0.64 per cent. Sectoral indices, on the other hand, ended on a mixed note on Monday. Realty stocks soared, with the Nifty Realty index ending higher by 3.10 per cent. Media, Pharma, and PSU Bank were other indices that ended higher, while Nifty Financial Services, FMCG, IT, Metal, and OMC ended down by up to 0.97 per cent.