Cabin Crew, Passenger Arrested for Smuggling Rs 1 Cr Gold in Chennai

Customs officials at Chennai airport arrested a cabin crew member and a passenger on Sunday for attempting to smuggle 1.7 kg of gold, worth over Rs 1 crore, into India. The gold was handed over to the cabin crew member by the passenger on a flight from Dubai, and the crew member was expected to deliver it to a receiver outside the airport. This method emerged after increased scrutiny of airport ground staff involved in smuggling activities.

During interrogation, the cabin crew member claimed it was his first attempt at smuggling, but investigators remain doubtful and plan further inquiries. Both the cabin crew member and the passenger were arrested. Although the price difference in gold between Dubai and India has decreased, authorities suspect the involvement of hawala operators in these smuggling attempts.

In a related development, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recently dismantled another smuggling operation where smugglers were tossing gold over a partition at the airport’s international terminal. While gold smuggling had decreased in recent months due to stricter enforcement, smugglers are now resorting to new tactics to continue their illegal activities.