Gurugram Resident Shares Scary Uber Driver Text: ‘Want to Kidnap You Happily’

A woman using the handle “@kushpyro1” shared a chilling experience on Reddit involving an Uber driver in Gurugram. On December 14, around 4 a.m., she booked a priority cab to Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station. After messaging the driver her destination and preparing to meet the cab, she checked the app for her ride’s OTP. To her shock, she discovered a disturbing message from the driver that read, “Go to Anand Vihar. I want to go to kidnap you happily.” Fearing for her safety, she immediately canceled the ride.

The woman posted a screenshot of the conversation and explained that she reported the incident to Uber’s response team. In her post, she shared the driver’s details and described her fear, stating she was “shivering” while recounting the experience. Uber assured her that the driver would be blocked indefinitely from accepting her ride requests and that they would follow up with the driver to hear his side of the story.

Uber responded by stating that the driver might face disciplinary actions, including potential account termination or education on the consequences of inappropriate behavior. The company also promised to take measures to prevent such incidents in the future. This incident highlights ongoing concerns about safety during ride-hailing services and the need for more robust safeguards to protect passengers.