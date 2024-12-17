One Nation, One Election Bill passes in Lok Sabha with 269 votes for, 198 against

The “One Nation, One Election” bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, with the Union Cabinet’s approval, aiming to streamline the electoral process by holding simultaneous elections for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The bill, consisting of a Constitution amendment and an ordinary bill, passed with 269 votes in favor and 198 against. The proposal has sparked strong reactions, with the government rejecting accusations from opposition parties that it undermines India’s federal structure.

While the BJP and its allies support the bill, several opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and DMK, have opposed it. Critics argue that the bill is a direct attack on the Constitution, would centralize power, and diminish the accountability that periodic elections provide. TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee and DMK’s MK Stalin, among others, have warned of the bill’s potential to weaken democracy and regional representation.

On the other hand, several regional parties, including YSRCP, BRS, and NDA allies like TDP and JD(S), have expressed support for the bill. YSRCP MP PV Mithun Reddy stated that his party had no objections to simultaneous elections, while Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the bill, pointing out that India had previously held simultaneous elections for two decades after independence, under the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru.