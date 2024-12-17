‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill to Be Introduced in Lok Sabha Today

The Centre will introduce the ‘One Nation, One Election’ (ONOP) Bill, officially called the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, December 17. Ahead of the bill’s introduction, the BJP issued a three-line whip to its MPs, urging them to be present. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will table the ONOP Bill along with the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill. BJP allies, including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, have also directed their MPs to attend the session.

The ONOP Bill aims to synchronize Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, a proposal recently approved by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This initiative is based on the recommendations of the Ram Nath Kovind Committee, which reported that 32 parties support the idea while 15 oppose it. The bill proposes holding simultaneous elections in two stages, starting with concurrent Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The second stage, scheduled within 100 days of the general elections, would involve local body polls for municipalities and panchayats.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind has endorsed the measure, highlighting its potential to boost the nation’s GDP by 1-1.5%. The proposal includes creating a uniform electoral roll and an implementation committee to oversee the process. The government maintains that the ONOP initiative transcends party interests and is beneficial for the nation. If passed, it is expected to streamline electoral processes, reduce costs, and improve governance efficiency.