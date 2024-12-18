Delhi shivers at 5°C; GRAP 4 enforced as cold wave grips North India

On Tuesday, dense fog covered several areas of Delhi as the minimum temperature dropped to 5°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Visibility was severely reduced, especially in locations like Talkatora Road, affecting early morning commuters. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that the air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) continued to remain in the “Very Poor” category. In response, authorities have enforced stringent measures to combat pollution, including restrictions on construction, industrial emissions, and vehicle use under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

GRAP Stage IV measures were implemented on December 16 to curb the worsening air pollution. These measures aim to limit non-essential construction activities, control industrial emissions, and reduce private vehicle usage to mitigate pollution levels. The cold wave sweeping through North India has further added to the challenges faced by residents. Many underprivileged individuals are relying on night shelters to endure the freezing temperatures, while thick fog blankets various regions, making travel difficult and hazardous.

The IMD forecasts that the cold wave will persist and intensify in the coming days, particularly affecting Delhi, NCR, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Another western disturbance is expected to impact the Himalayan region starting December 18, bringing colder conditions to neighboring areas. The IMD has predicted moderate to shallow fog for Wednesday morning and night but has not issued any weather warnings. Authorities are advising the public to take precautions and stay warm as temperatures continue to plummet.