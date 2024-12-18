DSF announces Dh50-million worth prizes

Dubai: The annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) has announced incredible prizes to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The DSF announced mega prizes worth a total of Dh50 million in citywide grand raffles and retail promotions.

Raffles and promotions :

The DSF VISA DIB Millionaire

This raffle will run until January 12 and it brings an opportunity to win an incredible prize of Dh1 million by spending just Dh500 using a DIB Visa Debit or Credit Card at participating DSF stores, and the entries are unlimited.

A winner announced every day. Prizes include brand-new Nissan models such as the X-Trail, Xterra, Kicks, Altima, or Safari, along with Dh100,000 in cash.

Dh1 million in cash

This DSF, the ultimate prize of Dh1 million in cash will be offered to one lucky shopper at Majid Al Futtaim Malls until January 12. Customers who spend Dh300 at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, or City Centre Deira and scan receipts on the SHARE Rewards app can enter the draw.

The Modesh & Blue Millionaire

Running until January 12, this draw is offering shoppers the chance to win one million BLUE Rewards, equivalent to Dh10,000, every day during DSF, when spending Dh300 or more at Dubai Festival City Mall.

Emirates Skywards Everyday

Skywards Millionaire Prize draw offers an incredible chance to become a Miles Millionaire until January 16. Participants will automatically enter a prize draw when making a purchase with a Skywards Everyday partner, with additional entry for every Dh100 spent. With bi-weekly raffle draws, 10 winners will earn 30,000 Miles and one lucky member will win one million Miles each time.

Enoc

Enoc shoppers who purchase a Winner Pack for just Dh10 will get the chance to win Dh10,000 daily, Dh1,500 Tahani gift cards, or even a Nissan car. Those who spend Dh25 at ZOOM, Dh50 at AutoPro, or purchase a VIP service at Tasjeel will enter into draws for Dh100,000 daily, Dh1,500 Tahani gift cards, or a Nissan car. Additional prizes include Dh50,000 in cash, courtesy of Dream Dubai. Buying a Winner Pack triples the chances of winning.

Emax

Thirty Emax customers spending Dh2,500 or more will have the chance to win their bill value back in the form of gift cards worth Dh 2,500, redeemable until April 30, 2025 across Emax stores citywide.

Spending Dh4,000 will also earn Dh1,600 in travel vouchers from AkbarTravels.com, while ADCB cardholders enjoy Dh200 cashback. Shoppers can enjoy incredible deals on mobiles, TVs and more and save up to Dh3,000 on attractions like Skydive Dubai and Dubai Aquarium.

Lucky Receipt

This promotion runs until December 25 and gives shoppers spending Dh300 or more at 10 participating brands a chance to walk away with 30 prizes every day, creating 300 winners over 10 days.

Dubai Shopping Malls Group’s Shop & Win

This promotion, which runs until January 11, will allow shoppers spending Dh200 at participating malls to enter raffle draws where each draw will select six winners every week. Winners will spin for prizes ranging from Dh10,000 to Dh33,000, with a total of Dh1 million in cash prizes up for grabs.

Dubai Jewellery Group shoppers can enjoy exclusive perks like jewellery gift vouchers or gold coins for purchases, such as a diamond jewellery purchase of Dh5,000. Special offers include “buy one, get one free” on select pearl and diamond jewellery, and zero deductions on old gold exchanges.

The weekly raffles will consist of four winners of 1/4 kilo gold and a total of 20 winners of 1/4 kilo gold each. Raffles will be held on December 13, 20, and 27, and on January 3,12.