Kerala: IMD forecasts 5 days of rain due to Bay of Bengal low-pressure

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall in several southern districts of Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki. Though scattered showers are expected, no specific rain warnings have been issued. This rainfall is attributed to a developing low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which is currently strengthening and is likely to move toward the Tamil Nadu coast.

The low-pressure system is positioned over the southwest Bay of Bengal and is anticipated to cause isolated light to moderate rainfall in Kerala over the next five days. In addition, strong winds between 35 and 45 km/h, occasionally reaching up to 55 km/h, are forecasted in the southern Arabian Sea and adjacent equatorial Indian Ocean, making for rough sea conditions.

Furthermore, the IMD has issued alerts for strong winds and rough weather for today and tomorrow, particularly along the southern Andhra Pradesh coast, southwest Bay of Bengal, west-central Bay of Bengal, Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and Kanyakumari region. Wind speeds in these areas are expected to range from 35 to 45 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 55 km/h, prompting caution for coastal and maritime activities.