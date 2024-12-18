Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended lower the Wednesday session. The 30-share Sensex shed 502.25 points, or 0.62 per cent, to settle at 80,182.20. The index traded in the range of 80,868.02 to 80,050.07 today. The NSE Nifty50 ended down by 137.15 points, or 0.56 per cent, to settle at 24,198.85.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,390 against 2,574 stocks that declined, and 112 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,076. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 239, and those that hit a 52-week low was 36. A total of 319 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 229 in the lower circuit.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

33 of the 50 constituents of Nifty50 ended lower. Top losers were Tata Motors, Power Grid, BEL, JSW Steel, and NTPC. Top gainers were Dr Reddy’s Labs, Trent, Cipla, Wipro, and Reliance Industries.

Broader markets also mirrored the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices ending lower by 0.64 per cent and 0.87 per cent, respectively. Sectoral indices ended broadly in the red, barring IT, Pharma, and Healthcare indices. Banking stocks were the laggers among sectors, as Bank Nifty, PSU Bank, and Private Bank indices ended lower by up to 1.92 per cent. Among others, the Nifty Financials index, Media, and Consumer Durables ended down by up to 2.24 per cent.