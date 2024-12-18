Two more car manufacturers in India to hike price from January

Mumbai: The leading car manufacturers Jeep and Citroën, owned by Stellantis group, have decided to hike prices across the range. The revised price list will start reflecting in the models at the start of next year (January 1, 2025).

Both Jeep and Citroen will become expensive by up to 2 percent. The comapny said the decision to increase the price range has been taken due to rising input costs and to ensure sustainable operations in line with the industry.

‘Both Citroën and Jeep brands are aimed to offer customers greater value to its respective audience, and we have been extremely prudent to ensure the value quotient remains above par than what is being offered in the market. While the price revision is necessitated by increasing input costs and exchange rates, we stand steadfast in our commitment to continue to be focused on providing value, high quality, and a great driving experience to its customers,’ MD and CEO of Stellantis India said.

Meanwhile, interested customers can enjoy the year-end offers from both brands as they offering attractive deals on hot-selling models. This can be beneficial until December 31, 2024, or till the stock lasts.