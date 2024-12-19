5 terrorists killed in encounter in Kashmir

Srinagar: Five terrorists were killed, and two soldiers injured after an encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday morning. Security forces launched a search operation in the Kadder area following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter as terrorists opened fire on security forces.

‘On 19 December 24, based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army & Jammu and Kashmir Police at Kader, Kulgam. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops, and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate and heavy volume of fire. Our own troops effectively retaliated,’ the Army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

Earlier this month, a terrorist linked with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Dachigram area. The terrorist, Junaid Ahmed Bhat, was involved in the targeted killings of civilians in Gagangir, Ganderbal, and others.

This year, the Jammu region has experienced a sharp rise in terror attacks, impacting eight of its 10 districts. These incidents have claimed 44 lives, including 18 security personnel, 14 civilians, and 13 militants.