IndiGo to connect 4 more US cities: Details

Mumbai: IndiGo, India’s leading low-cost carrier, will connect4 more US cities. The air carrier is launching four new codeshare connections to key US markets. The airline is expanding its services in the US through its partnership with Turkish Airlines.

The airline will operate to Houston (IAH), Atlanta (ATL), Miami (MIA), and Los Angeles (LAX). With this launch, IndiGo now connects to nine US destinations, including New York, Washington DC, Boston, Chicago, and San Francisco.

‘We are delighted to announce four additional connections to the US – Houston, Atlanta, Miami, and Los Angeles – under our codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines. This expansion brings our total US connections to nine, offering even greater convenience to our customers. Whether travelling for business, education, tourism, or to reconnect with loved ones, these new connections embody our commitment to providing affordable, on-time, and hassle-free travel experiences across our global network, ‘ said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo.

Also Read: Etihad launches flights to this country: Details

Highlights of the schedule include:

Houston: Daily flights departing Istanbul at 14:50 (local time).

Atlanta: Daily connections depart Istanbul at 15:25.

Miami: Options for daily and specific weekday departures, ensuring flexibility.

Los Angeles: Two daily departures at 08:00 and 13:50, offering morning and afternoon options for travellers.

IndiGo’s codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines now spans 43 international destinations. With a fleet of over 380 aircraft, the airline operates 2,100 daily flights across 85-plus domestic and 30-plus international destinations. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book via our official website www.goIndiGo.in.