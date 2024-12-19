Reliance Jio launches India’s first Android tracker with support for Google’s Find My Device network: Price, Features

Mumbai: Reliance Jio launched ‘JioTag Go’ in India. This is India’s first Android tracker with support for Google’s Find My Device network. Users can locate the tracker with the Google Find My Device app, which uses the network of all Android phones worldwide. Earlier this year in July, Reliance launched the JioTag Air, which is compatible with Apple’s Find My network.

JioTag Go price is set in India at Rs. 1,499. It is available for purchase in the country via Amazon, JioMart e-store, as well as Reliance Digital and My Jio stores. The tracker is offered in black, orange, white, and yellow colour options.

The JioTag Go is a Bluetooth tracker which is compatible with Google’s Find My Device feature. The tracker connects with the Find My Device application on Android smartphones, which users can access through the Play Store. People can use this to track their belongings worldwide.

It can be attached to keys, purses, luggage, gadgets, bikes, and more and then be used to locate the items if lost. When within Bluetooth range, users can tap the ‘Play Sound’ option on the Find My Device app, and the concerned JioTag Go will make a beeping noise, which should easily help locate the lost item.

Outside the Bluetooth range, the last location of the tracker can be detected by Google’s Find My Device network. On the app, users can follow the map that appears with the ‘Get Directions’ option, to this location. Once in range, the JioTag Go will automatically connect to the user’s phone and they can use the ‘Play Sound’ feature to find the tracker.

The latest tracker is compatible with smartphones running Android 9 and above. JioTag Go does not require a SIM card to function. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and is backed by a CR2032 battery, one of which is said to last up to a year.