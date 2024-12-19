Stock market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 settled down by over 1 per cent each. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 964.15 points, or 1.20 per cent, to end Thursday’s trading session at 79,218.05. The NSE Nifty50 ended down by 247.15 points, or 1.02 per cent, to settle at 23,951.70.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,573 against 2,394 stocks that declined, and 106 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,073. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 209, and those that hit a 52-week low was 52. A total of 316 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 212 in the lower circuit.

The day ended in favour of bears, with 36 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ending lower. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, JSW Steel, and Grasim were the top laggards. Top gainers were Dr Reddy’s, Cipla, BPCL, Sun Pharma, and Apollo Hospital.

Broader markets also mirrored the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices ending lower by 0.28 per cent and 0.51 per cent, respectively. The fear index, India VIX, which gauges volatility in markets, ended higher by 0.95 per cent at 14.51 points.

All sectoral indices ended lower, barring Nifty Pharma and Healthcare, which ended in the green. Among others, all banking indices on NSE, along with IT, Financial Services, Consumer Durables, and Metal, ended down by 1 per cent each.