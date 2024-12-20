6-Year-Old Girl in Kochi Allegedly Killed by Stepmother; Black Magic Suspected

The murder of six-year-old Muskan in Nellikkuzhi, Kothamangalam, allegedly by her stepmother Anisha (also known as Nisha), has left police grappling with conflicting details. The incident occurred on the morning of December 19, when Muskan, the daughter of Ajas Khan from his first marriage, was found dead in her home. Anisha was arrested for suffocating the child, and in her initial statement, she confessed to committing the crime out of fear that Muskan might interfere with her future life with her unborn child. However, her subsequent contradictory statements have led investigators to suspect a possible connection to black magic or superstition.

Police are investigating these suspicions closely, but so far, only Anisha is considered a suspect. Her husband, Ajas Khan, remains in custody but is believed to have no direct involvement. According to local residents and ward member T.O. Azeez, Anisha alerted neighbors on the morning of the incident, claiming Muskan was unresponsive. When neighbors found the child lifeless, they notified authorities. Ajas reportedly informed the police that Anisha had been behaving strangely, suggesting she was afflicted by something beyond her control.

On the night of the incident, Ajas claimed he had dinner with his wife and children before they went to sleep in separate rooms. He left for work around 10:30 p.m. and returned at 1:00 a.m. The police continue to investigate the motives behind the crime, especially the possibility of black magic. The case remains complex, with investigators relying on further interrogation and evidence to piece together the truth.