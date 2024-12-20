Arms and Ammunition Seized in Manipur’s Imphal East, Kangpokpi

Security forces in Manipur recovered sophisticated weapons, including foreign-made arms, during search operations in Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts, police reported on Friday. Among the seized items were a 7.62 mm Russian RPD machine gun and a 5.56 mm INSAS rifle, found in the Nungbram and Lairok Vaiphei areas of Imphal East district. Additionally, two other firearms, four hand grenades, two wireless radio sets, and ammunition were recovered from these locations on Thursday.

In Kangpokpi district, security forces discovered three more weapons, a detonator, an improvised explosive device (IED), and additional ammunition in the Nepali Khutti area near Laimaton Thangbuh. These operations are part of ongoing efforts by security forces to restore order and disarm groups following widespread unrest. Authorities continue to conduct searches across the state to ensure public safety.

The security operations intensified after ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in May last year between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The conflict has led to the deaths of over 250 people and displaced thousands, exacerbating tensions and creating a humanitarian crisis in the region.