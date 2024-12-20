Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Expat wins Dh1 million on first try

Abu Dhabi: Christine Requerque Pedido, a Philippine national won Dh1 million in the latest draw of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi. Pedido has been living in Al Ain for the past four months and is working as a security guard. She won the fortune in her first try.

Christine Requerque Pedido will share the fortune with 10 of her colleagues. ‘To win on my very first ticket feels absolutely surreal,” she said with excitement. I never expected this would happen, but it proves that luck can find you when you least expect it. We’re still deciding whether to save the prize money or invest it in a business. Either way, we’ll continue working and trying our luck with more Big Ticket entries. In fact, we’re looking forward to the January 3 live draw,’ said she.

This month, every ticket purchase will give participants a chance to win the grand prize of Dh30 million in the upcoming live draw but also enters the participant into the weekly draws for a chance to win Dh1 million.