JBL Wave Series 2 earphones launched in in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: JBL Wave Series 2 earphones have been unveiled in India. The lineup includes the JBL Wave Buds 2 and the JBL Wave Beam 2 TWS headsets.

JBL Wave Buds 2 price in India is set at Rs. 3,499, while the JBL Wave Beam 2 are marked at Rs. 3,999. They are available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the JBL India website. Both TWS earphones are offered in black, blue, pink, and white colour options.

Both JBL Wave Buds 2 and Wave Beam 2 carry 8mm dynamic drivers and quad mic systems. They support ANC and Smart Ambient technology, which are said to provide clear calls and a distraction-free music experience.

The earphones are compatible with the JBL Headphones app. They offer Bluetooth 5.3 and multi-point connectivity, which allows users to connect the headsets to multiple Bluetooth-supported electronic devices. They also have support for Google’s Fast Pair and Microsoft’s Swift Pair.

The Wave Buds 2 and Wave Beam 2 can offer a total playback time of up to 40 hours including the charging case. The JBL Wave Buds 2 and Wave Beam 2 have 49mAh and 50mAh batteries each. Meanwhile, the charging cases carry 550mAh cells. Both earphones are equipped with IP54 ratings for dust and splash resistance. Meanwhile, their charging cases have IPX2 ratings for splash resistance.