Stock Market: Indian equity indices fell for fourth straight session

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty fell for the fourth straight session today, December 20, 2024. The 30-share Sensex tumbled 1176.46 points, or 1.49 per cent, to end Friday’s trading session at 78,041.59. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 ended down by 364.20 points, or 1.52 per cent, to settle at 23,587.50. The BSE Sensex tanked 4,088 points or 4.98 per cent this week and touched the week’s low at 77,973 and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty fell 1189 points or 4.8 per cent to the week’s low at 23,565.

Of 3,942 stocks traded on the BSE , 1,871 advanced against 1,931 stocks that declined, and 140 remained unchanged. While 215 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 28 hit a 52-week low. A total of 271 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 192 in the lower circuit.

Friday ended in favour of the bears, with 45 out of the constituent stocks of the Nifty50 settled lower. Top losers were Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, and Trent. Only 5 constituent stocks, including Dr Reddy’s Lab, Titan, Nestle India, HDFC Life, and ICICI Bank, managed to end higher.

The fear index, India VIX, which gauges volatility in markets, ended higher by 3.87 per cent at 15.07 points. Broader markets fell more than the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices ending lower by 2.82 per cent and 2.19 per cent, respectively. All sector indices ended lower, with Nifty Realty, Nifty Select Telecom, and Nifty Financial Services ending down by over 3 per cent each. Among others, Nifty IT, Nifty Auto, and Nifty PSU Bank were the worst hit, ending down by over 2 per cent each.