Top Cause of Death for Children and Elderly Identified

A recent study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases reveals that diarrheal diseases and related infections remain the leading cause of death for children under five and the elderly, despite significant progress in reducing mortality rates globally. Acute respiratory infections, malaria, pre-term birth complications, and birth asphyxia also contribute to child deaths. While global deaths from these conditions dropped by 60% between 1990 and 2021, mortality remains high in regions such as sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. According to the WHO, nearly 6,300 newborns die daily, making up 47% of child deaths under five years old.

In 2021, diarrheal diseases caused approximately 1.2 million deaths worldwide, down from 2.9 million in 1990. Improvements in oral rehydration therapy, sanitation, and vaccination against rotavirus have played a critical role in this decline. The Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study, led by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), found that the most significant decrease in deaths was among children under five. However, older adults aged 70 and above remain the second most affected group, making diarrheal diseases a major cause of death across all age categories.

Mortality rates vary by region, with sub-Saharan Africa seeing the highest rates among children under five (over 150 deaths per 100,000) and South Asia reporting the highest rates among those aged 70 and older (476 deaths per 100,000). The study’s authors, including Dr. Hmwe Hmwe Kyu from IHME, emphasize the need for a multi-faceted approach that combines life-saving treatments and preventive strategies to further reduce the burden of diarrheal diseases and better support health systems.