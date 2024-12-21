Cold Wave Hits North India: IMD Warns Severe Weather in Key States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cold wave warnings for several northern states, predicting severe weather until December 24. Himachal Pradesh is expected to experience cold wave to severe cold wave conditions during this period, with isolated pockets likely to remain cold on December 25 and 26. Punjab and Rajasthan are also on alert for cold wave conditions on December 21 and 22, along with dense fog during late-night and early-morning hours in parts of Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

Severe cold has already taken hold in Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir, with temperatures plummeting across these regions. Faridkot in Punjab recorded a low of 2 degrees Celsius, while Pathankot and Bathinda saw minimums of 4 degrees and 4.6 degrees, respectively. In Haryana, Sirsa was the coldest at 4.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Hisar at 5.6 degrees and Karnal at 6.8 degrees. Jammu and Kashmir experienced even harsher conditions, with Srinagar recording its coldest night of the season at -6.2 degrees Celsius. While predominantly dry weather is forecast in the valley until December 26, light snowfall in the higher reaches is possible on the night of December 21-22.

The IMD has advised residents in affected areas, particularly the elderly and children, to take precautions against the cold. Dense fog is expected to impact visibility, posing risks for commuters during early morning and nighttime hours. The department has urged vigilance to prevent cold-related illnesses and accidents due to reduced visibility.