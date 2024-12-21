Commodity Market: Gold prices surge after three days

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in Kerala after three days. Gold is trading at Rs 56,800, up by Rs 480 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7100, up by Rs 60. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 240 per 8 gram. In last three days, yellow metal price slipped down by Rs 880 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7696.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 330. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7056.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 300. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.08%, while over the last month, the change stands at 0.17%. The current price of silver in India is 93500 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 1000 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold February futures contracts settled flat on Friday at Rs 75,712 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.08% or Rs 61. Silver March futures contracts endedat Rs 87,006/kg, down by 0.21% or Rs 181. Gold prices are displaying weakness, falling by Rs 2,260/ 10 grams in the last one week while silver prices fell by Rs 5,600/kg in the same period. On Thursday, gold February futures contract settled at Rs 75,651 per 10 grams with a loss of 1.31%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $2,594.59 per ounce. Gold price has lost more than 2% this week. U.S. gold futures were also steady at $2,609.30. Price of spot silver steady at $29.02 per ounce, platinum was down 0.4% to $919.70 and palladium eased 0.2% to $904.21. All three metals were poised for weekly losses.