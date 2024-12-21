Land Rover introduces 2025 Range Rover Sport in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The 2025 Range Rover Sport has been launched in the Indian market. The luxury SUV is offered at a starting price of Rs 1.45 crore (ex-showroom) and is now manufactured in India.

The brand has now discontinued the Dynamic SE variant. It has been replaced by the Dynamic HSE variant which will be locally manufactured.

The 2025 Range Rover Sport Dynamic HSE continues to be powered by a 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbo petrol engine called the P400. This is tuned to produce 400 hp of power. The brand also offers the option of a diesel engine called the D350 which is a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine that produces 351 hp of power. These units are paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and get a 4×4 system.

The seats of the Dynamic HSE are upholstered in Semi-Aniline leather seats which get ventilation, heating, and powered adjustment features. This also includes elements like auto-parking assist, air suspension, adaptive off-road cruise control, Meridian sound system, along with powered and heated rear seats.

The luxurious SUV also has front massage seats, front and rear winged headrests, illuminated aluminum tread plates with Range Rover lettering, and illuminated seat belt buckles. On the outside, the SUV has digital LED headlights with adaptive front lighting, low-speed maneuvering lights, and more. The Range Rover Sport is complemented by paint scheme options like: Santorini Black, Varesine Blue, Fuji White, Charente Grey, and Giola Green.