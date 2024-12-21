Low-intensity earthquake strikes Ladakh

Leh: A low intensity earthquake struck Leh, Ladakh on Saturday. As per the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), an earthquake measuring 3.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the region at 10.32 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

‘EQ of M: 3.8, On: 21/12/2024 10:32:02 IST, Lat: 34.25 N, Long: 78.64 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh,’ said the National Center for Seismology in a post on X. So far, there’s no immediate report of any loss of life or property. More details awaited.

Meanwhile, a moderate intensity earthquake struck Nepal in the early hours of Saturday. According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 3:59 am Indian Standard Time (IST). The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres at Latitude 29.17 N and Longitude 81.59 E.