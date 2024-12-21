Moderate intensity earthquake hits Nepal

Kathmandu: A moderate intensity earthquake struck Nepal in the early hours of Saturday. According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 3:59 am Indian Standard Time (IST). The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres at Latitude 29.17 N and Longitude 81.59 E.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. Local authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

Nepal frequently experiences seismic activity due to its position along the Himalayan fault line, a tectonically active region. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and follow safety protocols in case of aftershocks. Further details are awaited.