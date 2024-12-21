PM Modi’s Kuwait Visit: Defence Talks, Key Deals, and Diaspora Outreach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a historic two-day visit to Kuwait on December 21, marking the first Indian prime ministerial visit to the Gulf nation in over 40 years. The visit aims to strengthen ties in defence, trade, and investment. PM Modi expressed optimism about deepening India-Kuwait relations and plans to meet key leaders, including the Amir, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister of Kuwait. His agenda includes high-level talks, visiting an Indian labour camp, addressing the Indian diaspora, and attending the Gulf Cup football tournament’s opening ceremony.

The visit comes as India and Kuwait advance discussions on a bilateral investment treaty and a defence cooperation pact, which the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) considers pivotal for enhancing ties. Trade between the two nations reached USD 10.47 billion in 2023-24, with Kuwait ranking as India’s sixth-largest crude oil supplier. Indian exports to Kuwait have touched USD 2 billion, and the Kuwait Investment Authority has invested over USD 10 billion in India. As the current chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Kuwait also plays a significant role in India’s ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement with the GCC.

The welfare of Indian workers, a key focus of the visit, will be highlighted during PM Modi’s interactions in Kuwait. Indian workers constitute a significant portion of the country’s workforce, and incidents such as a tragic fire in Mangaf earlier this year underline the need for protective measures. Cultural diplomacy will also feature prominently, with the “Hala Modi” event celebrating India-Kuwait ties through performances and an expected turnout of 5,000 attendees.