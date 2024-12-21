UAE announces paid holiday for New Year for private sector

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the UAE announced paid holiday for New Year for private sector. Private sector employees in the UAE will enjoy a public holiday on January 1, 2025, Wednesday.

This holiday will be officially paid for all employees in the private sector and will mark the first public holiday of the year. The announcement aligns with the UAE’s official list of holidays for 2025, which was released earlier this year.

Earlier on Friday, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources also confirmed that January 1, 2025, will be a public holiday for government employees in the country.

Next year, UAE residents will enjoy up to 13 days off as public holidays. A resolution issued by the UAE Cabinet also notes that the dates for the Eid Al Fitr holiday will be slightly different next year.