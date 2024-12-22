38 killed in bus-truck collision

Brasília: In a tragic incident, at least 38 people lost their lives in a road accident in Brazil. A passenger bus collided with a truck on a highway near the town of Teofilo Otoni in Minas Gerais in southeastern Brazil.

According to the state’s fire department, there 45 people on the bus. 38 people including the bus driver, had been confirmed dead. The other passengers remained in critical condition after being transported to a local hospital.

Also Read: Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships: India’s Koyel Bar and L. Nilam Devi win silver medals

The truck driver fled the scene, and three occupants of a car that collided with the truck and became trapped underneath survived the accident. The bus was going to the state of Bahia from Sao Paulo.

In 2024, more than 10,000 people died in traffic accidents in Brazil.