Chennai Weather Update: Tamil Nadu Prepares for Heavy Rain as Northeast Monsoon Hits

Tamil Nadu has experienced significant northeast monsoon rainfall this year, with many districts receiving heavy downpours due to a deep depression. Areas such as Nellai, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi were particularly affected, while Cyclone Mandous brought intense rainfall to Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Thiruvannamalai districts. Chennai and its suburbs saw moderate rainfall, raising water levels in key reservoirs like Chembarambakkam and Puzhal. The Chennai Meteorological Department confirmed that the northeast monsoon rainfall in the state has been above normal.

Between October 1 and December 21, Tamil Nadu recorded 34% more rainfall than usual for this period. Against an average of 42 cm, the state has received 57 cm of rainfall. In the last 24 hours, notable rainfall was reported, with 8 cm at Sandiyur KVK Anths in Salem and 7 cm at locations such as Kodumudiyar Dam and Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli, as well as Nandiyar in Tiruchirappalli.

The Chennai Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the next six days. In Chennai, partly cloudy skies are expected for the next 48 hours, with the possibility of light rain in some areas. Early morning fog might occur in certain parts of the city, with temperatures ranging from a maximum of 31-32°C to a minimum of 24-25°C.