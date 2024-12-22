First “Dome City” with 360° view to debut at Mahakumbh

The Uttar Pradesh government is constructing India’s first Dome City in Arail, Mahakumbh Nagar, to offer a blend of spirituality and modernity. Located near the Triveni Sangam, this project is designed to enhance the Mahakumbh experience for pilgrims attending the religious event starting January 13, 2025. Developed by Evo Life Space Pvt. Ltd. in collaboration with the state tourism department, the Dome City will feature 44 domes and 176 cottages, set on 3.25 hectares of land at a cost of Rs 51 crore.

Each dome, measuring 32×32 feet and built 15 to 18 feet high, will be made of bulletproof and fireproof 360-degree polycarbonate sheets. Visitors will enjoy 24/7 stays with modern amenities and panoramic views of the Kumbh, combining a hill station feel with the sacred atmosphere of the Mahakumbh. The cottages will include air conditioning, geysers, and provisions for simple (Satvik) food, with luxury experiences available for rent during the event.

With prices ranging from Rs 41,000 to Rs 1,10,000 depending on the time of year, the Dome City aims to set a new benchmark for tourism at the Mahakumbh. Online booking is already underway, and the city will also host cultural and religious activities to enrich the experience, aiming to provide world-class facilities for international tourists attending the festival.