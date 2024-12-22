Know why you should stop using flavoured condoms for sex

Condoms is the most used method to prevent sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and unwanted pregnancy. Flavored condoms are specialized condom products that have a flavor-coating. As per experts, these condoms are specially designed for an oral intercourse. They are not designed for penetrative acts. Flavoured condoms are used to prevent STDs while doing oral sex.

A wide variety of flavored condoms are available today like Chocolate, bubblegum, strawberry, or kala khatta.

Using flavored condoms for sex increases the risk of vaginal yeast infections in women. Experts say that only unscented condoms should be used for sexual intercourse. It is the sugar in flavored condoms that can cause vaginal problems. The high sugar content of condoms can raise the pH of the vagina and cause yeast infections.

