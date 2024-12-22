Petition filed in Allahabad HC seeking CM Yogi Adityanath’s removal

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Allahabad High Court seeking the removal of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his public endorsement of Justice Shekhar Yadav’s controversial remarks. The remarks, made at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) event in Prayagraj on December 8, suggested that the laws of a country should reflect the free will of its majority. The PIL, filed by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), argues that Yogi’s support undermines India’s secular principles.

The petition highlights Yogi’s condemnation of opposition efforts to impeach Justice Yadav during the World Hindu Economic Forum 2024, where he defended the judge’s statements. Yogi later reiterated his support in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on December 16, criticizing attempts to intimidate a judge for “speaking the truth” through impeachment threats. The PUCL contends that these remarks not only violate constitutional values but also amount to a misuse of authority by the Chief Minister.

Filed through advocate Seema Srivastava, the PIL asserts that Yogi Adityanath’s statements contravene the constitutional mandate of secular governance and render him unfit to continue as the Chief Minister. It calls for the court to take action to uphold the Constitution and safeguard the secular fabric of the country.