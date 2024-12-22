PM Modi Visits Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Camp in Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Kuwait on December 21 marked a historic moment as the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in over 40 years. Highlighting India’s commitment to its diaspora, Modi interacted with Indian workers at the Gulf Spic Labour Camp, where over 90% of the residents are Indian expatriates. This engagement reflects Modi’s tradition of prioritizing the welfare of Indian workers during his international visits, as seen in his past interactions with workers in Riyadh, Doha, and Abu Dhabi.

Under Modi’s leadership, India has implemented several measures to safeguard migrant workers and streamline emigration processes. The e-Migrate project, launched in 2014, enhances recruitment transparency, integrates insurance and shipping services, and facilitates real-time monitoring of emigrants. Additionally, the government has strengthened the Overseas Employment Division and established 16 Protector General of Emigrants offices and five regional Pravasi Sahayata Kendras to address grievances and ensure smooth employment-related emigration for Indian workers.

Modi’s initiatives extend to improving living conditions for Indian expatriates, such as announcing land for a workers’ hospital in Dubai during his UAE visit. Following a tragic fire in Kuwait earlier this year that claimed 40 Indian lives, Modi announced financial aid for the victims’ families, reinforcing his focus on the welfare and safety of Indian workers abroad.